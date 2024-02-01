Governor Arati Expresses Concern Over Theft of Mosquito Nets in Kisii

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Wednesday raised concerns over the theft of mass Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in Kisii worth Sh1.2 million.

The nets are being distributed by the Ministry of Health to combat Malaria.

The Ministry of health renewed its efforts in the fight against malaria by issuing 18 million mosquito nets to 28 high-risk counties in the just concluded mass mosquito net distribution nationwide.

Arati said the MOH might not attain its target in the fight against malaria in achieving Universal Health Coverage in Kisii since 98 bales containing 3,920 treated mosquito nets in South Mugirango constituency and 82 bales containing 3,200 in Nyaribari Masaba went missing.

Some of the nets were recovered in Geteri village in Nyaribari Masaba at the weekend.

Arati wants security officers to conduct investigations and ensure the culprits are arrested and charged in a court of law.

“I request our security officers to investigate this matter and arrest the culprits who are joking with people’s health and making it difficult for the county to combat malaria,” he said.

Kenya has always observed the World Health Organization(WHO) recommendation of conducting mass LLINs distribution campaigns every three years to achieve universal coverage.

According to the Malaria Indicator Survey, malaria prevalence has reduced from eight percent in 2015 to six percent in 2020 nationally.

Currently, malaria is the most lethal mosquito-transmitted disease.

WHO reported an estimated 247 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2021 and 619,000 deaths.

Arati spoke at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital when he flagged off drugs worth Sh56 million for the first quarter of the year.

The governor noted the county has put up strong systems to monitor the movement of drugs right from the stores, to the pharmacies and patients.

“I will take stern action against any worker who will be involved in drug theft,” Arati warned.