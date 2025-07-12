Governor Guyo starts reconciliation, meets seven Isiolo MCAs after failed impeachment

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo Saturday met seven Members of County Assembly in Nairobi as part of efforts to reconcile with the team that wanted to oust him from office.

This follows a failed impeachment at both the County Assembly and at the Senate.

Guyo said he was ready to meet all the MCAs for reconciliation for the good of devolution.

“We are ready and willing to meet all concerned parties to solve these issues and work for the people of Isiolo. This is the beginning of our reconciliation,” he said.

He said they plan more meetings with the leaders in the county to ensure devolution works.

“I urge all to forget the past and join us in ensuring we deliver. We have mandate to deliver and it is imperative we do it,” he said.

Guyo had last week survived an impeachment attempt after the Senate ruled that the Isiolo County Assembly did not properly convene to debate and vote on the motion seeking his removal from office.

This followed a vote taken by Senators on Tuesday night after a total of 31 Senators backed the decision, while 11 opposed it.

Guyo’s legal team successfully raised a preliminary objection stating the impeachment did not take place as it is alleged by Members of the County Assembly of Isiolo.

Advocate Elisha Ongoya, who led Guyo`s defense team, said nobody had certified the Hansard presented by the County Assembly, terming the motion null and void and of no legal consequence, citing the impeachment of Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, which was abandoned since it did not meet the threshold.

Speaker Amason Kingi informed the House last week that the Governor was facing accusations of grossly violating section 30(2)(k) of the County Governments Act by failing to deliver an annual State of the county address for the three years he has been in office.

He was accused of violating the Constitution by employing a bloated workforce, including 36 advisors in the office of the Governor, and 31 Chief Officers, yet the county has only six departments, and two Deputy County Secretaries whose positions are not recognised in law.

He later said the motion had been thrown out.

“The Senate finds that the County Assembly of Isiolo did not appropriately hold sittings on the 18th June 2025, and 26th of June 2025, to table, debate, and pass a vote on the motion for the proposed removal from office by impeachment of the Governor of Isiolo County, Abdi Hassan. The impeachment proceedings terminate forthwith.”

The Senate opted for a full plenary trial after rejecting a motion to establish an 11-member special committee to investigate the allegations against Governor Guyo.

Sixteen out of 18 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who voted to impeach him on June 26, 2025, accused him of irregularly appointing 36 advisors and 31 chief officers, awarding flawed contracts, and stalling development projects in the county.

Senate Minority Leader Steward Madzayo said that the issues raised against the Isiolo Governor were grave and that they should be looked into keenly and that they should be thoroughly scrutinised by all Senators to establish if they meet a threshold concerning the weight of the matter.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said that the County Assembly advocates had admitted that there was no sitting due to the circumstances of that day, stating there was no sitting to conduct this impeachment, terming the process as not having met the threshold.

Senator Maanzo said the impeachment of a governor is a serious matter with all processes followed to the letter, and that the house should adhere to the process so that justice should be accorded to all parties involved and that justice should be served to all parties.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said that the Members of the County Assembly cannot violate the law, and that there was no sitting and tabling of a motion to impeach the Governor, and that someone cannot sit in a bar and decide to kick out a Governor and bring it to the Senate.

“We have to follow the law to the letter in this matter since what has been brought before us shows that the Isiolo County Assembly does not have video evidence of the process, which raises questions on the validity of the process,” said Osotsi.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said that Members of the County Assembly across the country need to respect the process of removing governors from office by following the due process and not using shortcuts to carry out such a serious matter, which has got serious political ramifications.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said that it does not matter what the Governor has done, but the process must be followed to the latter, and if the Members of the County Assembly of Isiolo do it right, they can still come back to the house.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba argued that justice can only be achieved by examining the matters raised to the end and that what they are doing is killing the case before it begins, which is unfair to the residents of Isiolo who want justice delivered to them.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga said that they cannot teach County Assemblies bad habits by allowing them to bring half-baked cases and that if the allegations are serious, they should go back and follow the right procedure in ensuring they get justice.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said it was ridiculous for the Isiolo County Assembly to bring their case without the necessary evidence, and that next time they need to do their homework well before coming back to the house with such a case in future.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi said that the Senate has a responsibility to ensure that devolution works.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa asked if the County Assembly has audio and video Hansard with Advocate Boniface Mawira for the County Assembly, saying that the video evidence was stolen, and they have audio evidence, but only a video of the attack on the county assembly.