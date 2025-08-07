Governor Kihika Orders Crackdown After BBC Exposé On Child Sex Trade

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has issued strong directives following a shocking BBC Africa Eye exposé that uncovered the trafficking of young girls for sex in Mai Mahiu.

The investigation revealed that girls as young as 13 are being lured and sold for commercial sex, often with the help of older women known as “madams.”

Their secret filming reveals two different women who say they know it is illegal and then introduce the investigators to underage girls in the sex industry.

Governor Kihika condemned the revelations, calling them deeply disturbing and a serious reflection of society’s failure to protect children.

“As the Governor of Nakuru County and a mother, I am appalled that children—some as young as 12—are being lured, exploited, and abandoned in a vicious cycle of poverty, abuse, and neglect,” she said. “This is not just a law enforcement issue; it is a moral and societal emergency.”

She called on the national government, especially the Ministry of Interior, to act urgently. She also directed the County Security Committee to launch an immediate and coordinated crackdown on all individuals, networks, and establishments involved in child exploitation.

“No one—regardless of their status—will be spared accountability,” she warned.

Governor Kihika further directed the County Departments of Children Services, Gender, and Youth Affairs to send emergency response teams to Mai Mahiu. These teams will carry out rescue missions, provide medical help, and offer psychological support to the victims. The county is also working with the Department of Education to help rescued girls return to school.

“Let me be clear: the exploitation of our children will not be tolerated in Nakuru County. We must restore dignity, protect the vulnerable, and hold all enablers of this evil to account,” she said.