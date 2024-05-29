Governor Mutula Kilonzo’s Bodyguard in Gun Drama After Phone Robbery in Nairobi

A bodyguard attached to Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr was involved in a gun drama outside his private office in Nairobi.

The incident happened along Muchai Drive off Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon. The bodyguard told police he was outside the office waiting for Mutula’s arrival when the incident happened.

The shooting happened after the bodyguard had been robbed of his mobile phone. He said he was communicating with the security team approaching the office with the governor through the mobile phone when a gang on a motorcycle struck.

Two men on the motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and sped off prompting him to reach to his Jericho pistol and shoot to the air to scare them.

He said he could not aim at the said thieves as they had sped into a crowd and that could have left serious injuries or deaths on innocent pedestrians.

The gang sped off even after the shooting prompting the officer to jump onto a motorcycle that was near there and chase them in vain. The gang rode into a mosque in the area and vanished into a crowd.

The officer again shot to the air twice in vain. This was after a motorcycle he was using was grounded after developing mechanical issues.

Police said no injuries were reported but a hunt on the gang is ongoing. Such incidents are common in parts of the city as marauding gangs target and snatch mobile phones.

The gangs use motorcycles to strike. Police say they have intensified operations to tame the gangs and arrested dozens of them.

Meanwhile, a suspect was shot and seriously wounded in a botched robbery in Karathe area, Ongata Rongai. Police said the suspect had snatched a mobile phone from one of the police officers on patrol prompting the shooting on Monday night.

Undercover police officers were on patrol in the area when they were attacked by a group of suspected thieves.

One of the suspects tried to snatch a mobile phone from one of the officers prompting him to shoot him in the right leg above the ankle.

The suspect was escorted to Ongata Rongai Level Four Hospital treated and discharged. Cases of robberies are on the rise amid police operations.