Governor Natembeya Defends Record Amid Accusations At Wetangula Family Funeral

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has hit back at political leaders who accused him of abductions and killings during his tenure as Regional Commissioner.

The allegations were made during the funeral of Mama Anne Nanyama Wetangula, mother to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

In a statement on Friday, January 3, Governor Natembeya dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated, asserting his commitment to serving Kenyans with integrity.

“Some political leaders alleged that I am an abductor and murderer responsible for the deaths of innocent Kenyans during the previous regime. Let it be known that I served diligently, honestly, and truthfully. I resigned from my role as Regional Commissioner without any scandal or stain on my record,” he said.

Natembeya linked the accusations to his outspoken stance on extrajudicial abductions, which he has urged President William Ruto’s administration to address.

“I have called on the President to end abductions and release missing youths. Families are suffering untold trauma not knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones. Instead of addressing this critical issue, some politicians have resorted to insults and diversionary tactics,” Natembeya stated.

During the funeral, Natembeya and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah clashed publicly over the issue of abductions.

Ichung’wah accused Natembeya of incitement, urging him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) if he had information about the abductors.

“Governor Natembeya, if you know the abductors, provide the information to the DCI for investigation. You were a Regional Commissioner when people were abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. Why didn’t you act then? Your divisive politics and tribal incitement will not succeed,” Ichung’wah remarked.

Natembeya dismissed Ichung’wah’s accusations as baseless, adding that his criticism of extrajudicial abductions was not an attack on the President but a call for adherence to the rule of law.

“Criticizing abductions is not undermining the President. It is a call for state organs to uphold the Constitution and respect the rule of law. Some leaders lack emotional intelligence and are carried away by political euphoria without considering the consequences of their words,” he said.

Governor Natembeya reaffirmed his dedication to serving Kenyans and working with leaders committed to addressing issues affecting citizens.

“My dream of liberating the Luhya community from egocentric politicians will not be dimmed by baseless accusations. Together with like-minded leaders, we will remain the voice of the people and fight for justice,” he said.