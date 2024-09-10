Governor Sakaja to Appoint 11 CEOs for Nairobi’s Level 4 Hospitals

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has approved the appointment of 11 chief executive officers (CEOs) to manage the city’s Level 4 hospitals.

Speaking during his 34th cabinet meeting, where he chaired discussions, Sakaja emphasized that this move is aimed at enhancing service delivery in these crucial healthcare facilities.

“This new administrative model, where CEOs head our hospitals, has already proven effective in our Level 5 hospitals. Having seen the positive impact, we are now extending the same approach to our Level 4 hospitals in Nairobi,” Sakaja confirmed during the session.

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

The cabinet resolved to prioritize the hiring of seasoned professionals, following earlier deliberations about the need for improved leadership under the county’s latest healthcare reform strategies.

“CEOs will be responsible for navigating the complexities of healthcare, ensuring that each facility can meet modern healthcare demands,” said Sakaja.

Sakaja highlighted that the decision aligns with the requirements of the Public Finance Management Act (2012) and the Facilities Improvement Financing Act (2023), which call for greater accountability and enhanced management in public health institutions.

“By appointing CEOs for these hospitals, the county aims to introduce robust governance structures that will streamline operations and improve financial oversight,” he reiterated.

These leaders will also address the specific challenges faced by each hospital, with the ultimate goal of improving public health services for Nairobi’s residents.

This development marks a significant step in the city’s ongoing healthcare reforms, signaling a commitment to better service delivery and increased accountability.