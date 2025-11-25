Govt Awards Chinese Firms Tenders for Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Road Project

The government has awarded Chinese companies the tender to construct key sections of the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) Road and the Nairobi–Maai Mahiu (A8 South) PPP Road Project.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Committee, under the National Treasury and Economic Planning, approved the move during its 48th Extraordinary Meeting held on November 10, 2025.

KeNHA said the PPP Committee found that the project meets public interest requirements, is suitable for a public-private partnership, and is feasible and affordable under the PPP Act, 2021. The Committee also approved the evaluation reports, which recommended China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) together with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Trustees Consortium for the Nairobi–Naivasha–Gilgil (A8) and Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha (A8 South) sections. Shandong Hi-Speed Road & Bridge International Engineering Co. Ltd (SDRBI) was recommended for the Gilgil–Mau Summit (A8) section. Both firms must meet technical, financial, environmental, social, and legal conditions outlined in the evaluations.

KeNHA added that other qualified private companies with the necessary technical and financial capacity may still submit competing Privately Initiated Proposals (PIPs) within the allowed timelines, as provided under the PPP Act, 2021, and in line with the Public Disclosure Circular of April 24, 2025.

“Pursuant to the above approvals, KeNHA shall commence negotiations with the two Proponents for the respective sections of the Project road in accordance with Section 57 of the PPP Act, Cap 430 culminating in the signing of the Project Agreements, and subsequently the commencement of the Project,” the notice reads.

The road project will pass through three counties: Kiambu, Nyandarua and Nakuru.