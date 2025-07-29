Govt cautions against child labour in Nyanza region as schools close

The government Tuesday strongly cautioned against the deployment of students by parents to work in the mines during school holidays.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Florence Mworoa said the practice, rampant in some parts of the region, was both exploitative and detrimental to the learners’ well-being and future.

Already such engagements are exposing minors to hazardous environments and distracting them from their academic goals, she stated.

“It is disheartening to learn that some students are being sent to work in dangerous mining sites instead of resting or engaging in constructive activities during the holidays,” she said.

The government, she said has a duty to protect children and prioritize their education and safety.

To end the vice, Mworoa said security agencies in affected regions have been instructed to scale up surveillances and intensify sensitization efforts among parents.

“There shall be no bending of the law when culprits would be found violating child protection laws,”she told journalists during a prize giving function at Kiage Tumaini High School in Kitutu Chache South, Kisii County.

The private school was among institutions that posted impressive results during the 2024 national secondary school exams.

While speaking to students, Mworoa said, success in life or exams was within the possibility of all .

Male students were especially urged to make responsible decisions as they navigate their academic and personal lives, warning that poor choices could jeopardize their futures.

She emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work and self-awareness among male learners, noting that many young men are falling prey to destructive habits due to peer pressure and lack of guidance.

“The future belongs to you, but it depends entirely on the decisions you make today,” Mworoa said.

“Avoid drugs, crime, and other vices. Choose friends wisely and remain focused on your goals.”

The Commissioner also encouraged students to respect their teachers, maintain good moral conduct, and take full advantage of the opportunities education presents.

She raised concern that the boy child was being left behind as more efforts are being directed at the girl child.

“We have disproportionately emphasised on the girl child at the expense of the boy child,” she stated adding that there is need for affirmation action to assist redress existing imbalance.

Success, she said, is more than grades.

Speaking about parenting, she challenged fathers to seize the moment of parenthood and be the role models they are should.

She observed that most fathers have since abdicated their duties to mothers sparking discipline concern among the youth.

At least 2942 candidates sat the exams from the 26 secondary schools in the in the Kitutu Chache South with four registering A .

A further 100 candidates scored E in the exams.

School director Joseph Kiage heaped praise on students for their outstanding performance, attributing the success to hard work, discipline, and dedication from both learners and teachers.

Over the years, he said, the students had demonstrated exceptional commitment to their studies, resulting in impressive results that have elevated the school’s academic reputation in the region.

“I am proud of our students for their excellent performance. They have not only upheld the values of this institution but also shown that success is possible with focus and determination,” said Kiage.

He also lauded teachers and parents for their unwavering support, noting that the success was a team effort.

He encouraged the students to maintain the momentum and continue striving for even greater achievements in future assessments.

The school recently posted top grades in the 2024 KCSE exams, with several students earning national recognition for their performance.

Several top performers were rewarded during the colorful function attended by many.