Govt clears Sh177 billion road contractor debt, says Kindiki

The Government has cleared Sh177 billion in pending bills owed to road contractors, paving the way for the resumption of road projects that had stalled during the 2020–2021 period, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced.

According to the Deputy President, the clearance of the outstanding payments has revived the national roads programme, with contractors now actively undertaking projects across the country.

Kindiki said that over the past year, the Government has paid a total of Sh270 billion to road contractors, enabling the construction of about 8,000 kilometres of bitumen roads across all 47 counties.

He also announced that the modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) officially commenced this week at a cost of Sh155 billion.

The Deputy President said he had received a status update on the ongoing road projects nationwide, as well as a briefing on the scope of works and expected milestones for the JKIA Modernization Project.

The Government says the investments are part of its broader infrastructure agenda aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing transport efficiency and supporting economic growth across the country.