Gov’t Ensures 96% Primary to Secondary Transition, Implements Robust Measures for Remaining Students

Dr. Isaac Mwaura, the Government Spokesperson, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving a 100 percent transition of learners from primary to post-primary levels in a recent announcement. Out of the 1,406,557 pupils who took the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) last year, 58,429 are yet to enroll in Form One.

During a press briefing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Dr. Mwaura emphasized that the current enrollment in Form One corresponds to a 96 percent transition rate. To ensure that all remaining 2023 KCPE candidates are accounted for, the government has mobilized National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), including County Commissioners, Deputy County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs, and their Assistants.

Dr. Mwaura also highlighted the government’s efforts to support learners from underprivileged backgrounds through bursaries provided by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF) and the Elimu Scholarship program. This year alone, the government sponsored 14,426 children across the country under these initiatives.

In addressing parents who refuse to enroll their children in school, Dr. Mwaura warned of potential prosecution in accordance with the Children’s Act. He mentioned an enhanced mop-up exercise, where education directors are collaborating with field officers to ensure that remaining students, particularly those admitted to boarding schools, are placed in nearby schools even if parents face challenges in paying for their upkeep.

For those not wishing to pursue secondary education, Dr. Mwaura recommended joining public vocational training centers under the County Governments. He announced a total of 1,120 vocational training centers, with 1,022 being public and 98 private, spread across the country, including former youth or village polytechnics.

Dr. Mwaura also highlighted the government’s commitment to digitizing the entire education system, from basic education to tertiary and university levels. This initiative, approved by the cabinet on February 14, 2024, aims to address governance challenges within the education system, such as parallel accounts, unauthorized school fees charges, diversion of exchequer releases on capitation, and other fraudulent activities that compromise the system’s integrity and lead to the enrollment of ghost students.

This comprehensive approach aligns with the administration’s digital transformation agenda for the education sector, ushering in a new era of efficiency and accountability.