Govt Expands Team To Oversee Compensation Of Protest Victims

The government has added three more members to the team tasked with overseeing compensation of protest victims.

In a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the appointment of John Maina as a member, Churchill Suba to the technical team, and Daki Guyo as joint secretary.

The first members of the panel had been named on August 26, with renowned legal scholar Makau Mutua appointed as the chairperson and principal coordinator.

The panel will serve for 120 days from the date of gazettement, with a possibility of extension. It has been mandated to develop an operational framework to verify, categorise and facilitate compensation for victims—both civilians and security officers—who were injured or lost their lives during protests and riots since 2017.

Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo Mony will serve as vice chairperson. Other members include former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Amnesty International Kenya’s Irungu Houghton, Dr. John Olukuru, Rev. (Fr.) Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Dr. Linda Musumba, Dr. Duncan Ojwang’, Naini Lankas, Dr. Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Fatuma Kinsi Abass, and Raphael Anampiu.

The panel’s technical lead is Richard Barno, assisted by Dr. Duncan A. Okelo Ndeda. The joint secretaries are Jerusah Mwaathime Michael, Dr. Raphael Ng’etich, and now Daki Guyo. Its secretariat will be based at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The team was created following a presidential proclamation on August 8, when President William Ruto unveiled a national framework for compensating victims of civil unrest.

The panel is expected to consult widely with families, human rights bodies, civil society, religious groups and State agencies to ensure the process is transparent and fair. It will also verify data from institutions such as IPOA, KNCHR, the National Police Service, the Ministry of Health, and civil society organisations.