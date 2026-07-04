Govt Extends Security Operation in Parts of Marsabit County by 30 Days

The government has extended the declaration of parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and dangerous areas for a further 30 days.

According to a Gazette Notice dated July 3, 2026, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the extension takes effect from June 23, 2026.

The affected areas are Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Murkomen noted that the declaration may be withdrawn at any time or extended further through a notice published in the Kenya Gazette.

In a related notice, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja directed all residents in the affected areas who are in possession of firearms to surrender them immediately to the nearest police station, police post, police camp or National Government Administration office for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice,” Kanja said.

The government first declared parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and dangerous areas in May 2022 following a surge in inter-clan conflicts and banditry.

The declaration, issued by then Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i on May 2, 2022, marked the launch of Operation Rejesha Amani and was accompanied by a dusk-to-dawn curfew aimed at restoring peace and improving security in the region.