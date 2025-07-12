Govt Extends Security Operation In Parts Of Marsabit County

The government has extended a security declaration made on May 9, 2025, classifying parts of Marsabit County as disturbed and dangerous. The extension was announced in a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the extension, which took effect from 6:30 p.m. on July 11, will last for 30 days.

The government may further extend or revoke it depending on the security situation.

The affected areas include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja also issued a directive banning the possession of firearms in these locations.

“All residents are required to immediately surrender any firearms in their possession to the nearest police station, post, camp, or National Government Administration office during the day,” said Kanja. “All surrendered firearms will be returned to their owners once the security notice is lifted.”

The declaration comes amid continued insecurity in the region, particularly around the Hillo gold mining sites in Moyale. The area has witnessed frequent clashes between rival groups, which have claimed scores lives.

In 2024, the government closed down the 13 Hillo mines following deadly clashes.

Recently, scores died when a mine collapsed in the Dabel area. The victims were part of a group of illegal miners who had sneaked into the site at night.

Marsabit Acting County Commissioner David Saruni said additional police officers had been deployed to prevent further invasions and protect lives.

The mines under the security operation include: Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Rabaalee, Hillo Godde Haroressa, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Karray, and Hillo Irress Ashindia.