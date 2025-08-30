Govt Extends Security Operation In Parts Of Tana River For 60 Days

The government has extended the declaration of parts of Tana River County as disturbed and dangerous areas for another 60 days.

In a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the decision was made after consultations with the National Security Council.

The areas listed are Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo and Mbalambala in Bangale Sub-County. Others include Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi and Bura in Tana North Sub-County.

“This notice shall take effect on the 20th July, 2025 as from 6.30 a.m., for a period of sixty (60) days and may, at any time be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct,” read the notice.

The 12 locations were declared disturbed and dangerous in October 2024 by then Interior CS Kithure Kindiki due to insecurity.

Following the extension, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered residents in the affected areas to surrender all firearms to police stations, posts, camps, or National Government Administration Offices during the day.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice,” Kanja stated.