Govt Invites Public Submissions on AI and Emerging Technologies Policy

The government has invited members of the public and other stakeholders to submit their views on the proposed Kenya Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Other Emerging Technologies Policy.

The Ministry of ICT and Digital Development, through a multi-stakeholder committee, has developed the draft policy to provide a national framework for the governance, development, deployment and use of AI and other emerging technologies.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Ministry said the proposed policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development, and enhance Kenya’s economic resilience and strategic autonomy.

“The Policy establishes a coherent national framework for the governance, development, deployment, and use of AI and other Emerging Technologies,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the public participation process is in line with the Constitution of Kenya, which requires public participation in the development of policies and other key government decisions.

It has therefore invited members of the public, stakeholders and other interested parties to submit their views, comments and recommendations on the proposed policy.

The submissions will be considered during the review of the draft policy before it is finalised.

The Ministry said the draft Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy is available on its official website, Ministry of ICT and Digital Development.

Written submissions should be made using the prescribed template and submitted to the Committee on AI and Other Emerging Technologies by August 4, 2026.

Submissions can be sent via email to aipolicy@moict.go.ke, with a copy sent to legal@moict.go.ke.

Alternatively, written submissions can be addressed to:

Chairperson, Committee on AI and Other Emerging Technologies

C/O Principal Secretary

10th Floor, Telposta Towers

P.O. Box 30025-00100

Nairobi, Kenya