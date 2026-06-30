Govt invites unemployed youth for World Bank-funded technical training programme

The Government has announced the second cohort of a technical skills training programme targeting unemployed youth, project-affected persons and persons living with disabilities in four counties, with funding support from the World Bank.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the programme is being implemented under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP), which is financed by the World Bank.

The initiative targets beneficiaries from Isiolo, Meru, Wajir and Garissa counties and aims to equip participants with practical technical skills to improve their employability and income-generating opportunities.

Selected applicants will undertake one-year craftsmanship-level training at the Nkabune Technical Training Institute, North Eastern National Polytechnic, Bishop Locati Training Institute, Sensei Institute of Technology and Meru National Polytechnic.

Courses offered include masonry, electrical installation and electronics, plumbing, automotive engineering, beauty therapy and hairdressing/barbering, fashion and design, food production and beverages, as well as welding and fabrication.

According to KeNHA, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 35 years and residents of Isiolo, Meru, Wajir or Garissa counties.

For courses examined by the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), no formal educational qualifications are required. Applicants may have completed any level of education or may have dropped out of school, provided they possess a valid Kenyan national identity card and a valid driving licence.

Application forms can be collected free of charge from area chiefs’ offices, KeNHA regional offices in Isiolo and Garissa, county commissioners’ offices in Isiolo, Meru, Wajir and Garissa, or downloaded from the KeNHA website.

“Application forms must be signed and stamped by the Area Chief or Assistant County Commissioner as proof of the residency status of the applicant,” the notice states.

Completed application forms should be submitted in hard copy to KeNHA regional offices in Isiolo and Garissa, the county commissioners’ offices in the four counties, the respective area chiefs’ offices, or the HoAGDP Resident Engineers’ site offices in Ndumuru, Garbatulla and Wajir Town (iMall).