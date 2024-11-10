Gov’t Lacks Refugee Database as Host Communities Struggle for Resources

The exact number of refugees in Kenya remains unknown.

This was revealed during a high-level forum on refugee affairs organized by the National Assembly’s Regional Development Committee in Mombasa.

During the forum, the Commissioner for Refugee Affairs John Burugu, disclosed that the country’s current refugee database is managed solely by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with data stored in Hungary.

“We are supposed to be the custodian of this data base and while we are involved in processing it, we do so as data processors for a third-party organization. I want to assure this Committee that we are working with partners to develop a more accurate and localized refugee database for Kenya,” he explained.

He further emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the accuracy of refugee numbers reported by the UNHCR.

“We cannot fully confirm that the numbers we receive from the UNHCR represent the actual refugee population in Kenya,” Burugu said.

The forum, whose theme was “𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐠𝐞𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 K𝐞𝐧𝐲𝐚,” was chaired by Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong the Chairperson of the Regional Development Committee.

The forum, the first of its kind, gathered key stakeholders involved in refugee affairs to address ongoing challenges in the sector.

Lochakapong shared the results of a fact-finding mission to the Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps.

Over the past two weeks, the committee assessed conditions for refugees, engaged with local stakeholders, and met with host communities to inform a report that will be presented to the National Assembly.

“During our visits to the Camps and settlements, we interacted with both refugees and host communities to gather insights and the report we’re preparing will be crucial in shaping future policy on refugee matters,” he said.

He expressed concern that Kenya had not conducted a comprehensive environmental, social, and political impact assessment despite hosting refugees for more than 30 years.

“Concerns raised by host communities include land disputes, environmental degradation, insecurity, lack of public participation in integration efforts, and the underfunding of the Department for Refugee Services,” said Lochakapong.

“There’s also increasing competition for resources between refugees and host communities, and dissatisfaction with the implementation of the Refugee Act 2021.”

Members of Parliament present supported the call for proper implementation of the Refugee Act 2021, with Voi’s Khamis Chome stressing the need for a clear, written refugee management policy in Kenya.

“We need a well-defined policy that clarifies the roles of all actors involved in refugee affairs, including the inclusion and participation of host communities,” said Chome.

Ganze MP Kazungu Tungule raised questions about the broader implications of Kenya’s refugee policies.

“Why are we focusing so much on defending the rights of refugees while neglecting the host communities? Do we have Kenyan refugees abroad, and if so, do they receive the same level of support that refugees in Kenya receive? We must ensure that host communities receive equal treatment to avoid creating tensions.”

Garissa Governor Nathif Adam called for a comprehensive report that would guide the creation of a national policy on refugee affairs.

“Garissa County has hosted refugees for over 32 years on community land without compensation. We need to address this issue before the full implementation of the GISEDP integration plan,” said Adam.

He also highlighted additional challenges faced by host communities, including environmental degradation, poaching, disease outbreaks, and the over-exploitation of the Merti Aquifer, which is shared by Kenya and Somalia.

Garissa Town MP Dekow Barrow expressed frustration with what he described as the international community’s neglect of host communities.

“The international community can no longer sustain the refugee camps, and our youth are suffering from lack of jobs. The presence of refugees is stretching our resources further,” Barrow noted.

He pointed to the poor state of the Garissa-Dadaab road, which is being destroyed by heavy trucks transporting goods to the area.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo called for coordinated efforts to address the security challenges in refugee zones.

“Managing refugees presents complex challenges that require a multifaceted approach, balancing security, humanitarian needs, and regional cooperation,” Dr Omollo said.

Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo praised the forum, stressing that urgent action is needed to address the refugee situation in the country.

“The government must strike a balance in meeting the socio-economic needs of both refugees and host communities to ensure harmonious co-existence,” said Nabulindo.

Other stakeholders participating in the forum included the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, the Refugee Consortium of Kenya, the World Food Program (WFP), and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Committee is expected to produce and present its findings in a report to be considered by the National Assembly.