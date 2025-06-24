Govt Launches NYOTA Certification For Skilled Youths Without Papers

Kenyans with skills learned through experience or informal training can now get officially certified under the government’s Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through the NYOTA programme.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the government described the initiative as a “game-changer” for young people who have mastered practical skills but lack academic certificates.

“If you’ve got the skills, RPL helps you get officially certified,” the statement read.

The RPL certification offers a nationally recognized qualification that can increase a person’s chances of employment, business growth, or further training.

The programme targets youth trained in areas such as carpentry, welding, hairdressing, ICT, mechanics, and fashion design, among others.

To qualify, applicants must be aged between 18 and 29 years—or up to 35 years for youth with disabilities—have informal technical skills, and possess a Form 4 level of education or below.

Eligible individuals can apply by dialing *254# on their mobile phones.