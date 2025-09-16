Govt Lists 180 People for National Heroes Recognition, Public Invited to Give Objections

The government has released a list of 180 people proposed to be declared national heroes in 2025.

The names were published by the National Heroes Council in a notice on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Those listed have been recognized for their contributions in different areas including the liberation struggle, entrepreneurship and innovation, gender and equity advocacy, promotion of human rights, philanthropy, art, documentation of indigenous knowledge, sports, cultural values and practices, spiritual leadership, scholarship, professionalism and research, peacebuilding, statesmanship, and environmental conservation.

Council Chair Jimmy Nuru said members of the public who disagree with the inclusion of any person have a chance to raise objections.

“Members of the public who are of the opinion that a proposed person to be honoured is not deserving are hereby invited to avail any objections and representations,” the notice reads.

The council said objections should be made through sworn affidavits and submitted within 14 days of the notice’s publication, meaning by September 30, 2025.

Submissions can be made through the following channels:

Email: ceo@heroes.go.ke, nominations@heroes.go.ke, info@heroes.go.ke

Hand delivery to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, National Heroes Council, Mezzanine Floor, Embankment Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi

Postal address: The Chief Executive Officer, National Heroes Council, P.O Box 30001-00100, Nairobi

The council said all objections and representations will be considered in line with the Kenya Heroes Act No. 5 of 2014.

Names of persons proposed to be declared as national heroes 2025

PROPOSED PERSONS TO BE DECLARED AS NATIONAL HEROES 2025