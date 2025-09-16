Govt moves to increase digital addresses and phone number fee

The government has started a process to expand and better manage Kenya’s digital addresses and phone numbers, officially known as Numbering, Naming, Addressing, and Identification (NNAI) resources.

In a public notice dated Tuesday, September 16, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said it had developed a new draft NNAI framework to boost the availability of these resources.

NNAI resources include mobile phone numbers, internet domain names, IP addresses, SIM card identifiers, and device codes that make it possible for phones, websites, and other digital services to work seamlessly.

“The draft framework aims to increase the NNAI resource capacity, hence ensuring adequate resources to cater for the increasing use cases that need the said resources, as well as keeping abreast with technological changes,” the notice reads.

Since these resources are limited, the CA has also proposed the introduction of annual fees for some of them, including certain numbers used by service providers and special patterned phone numbers.

Currently, the CA manages mobile numbers, USSD codes (like *544#), internet addresses, and digital identifiers to ensure fair use and prevent misuse. It also oversees the country’s numbering system and the allocation of ICT resources to telecom companies and internet providers.

The authority is now calling on members of the public, ICT service providers, and other stakeholders to share their views on the proposed framework by October 17, 2025. Submissions should be sent to numbering@ca.go.ke.