Gov’t Must End Runaway Corruption, State Capture – Azimio

We have had a meeting of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Parliamentary Group to review the state of the Kenyan nation and take stock of key developments that are at the centre of public conversation in the country.

We reviewed the budget cycle and the impact of the Finance Act this far, as we approach a new Financial Year. We looked at the hot issue of the distribution of fake fertilizers to Kenyan farmers by none other than the government of Kenya itself, the status of the several court cases by Azimio against the government, the implantation status of the NADCO report.

The PG also reflected on the life, times and contribution of the late General Francis Ogolla, the immediate former Chief of Defense Forces and his untimely death.

The meeting also deliberated on the economic circumstances Kenyans find themselves in against the backdrop of sponsored state propaganda that seeks to make people believe that the situation has improved and life is better.

Kenyans need to know that as at today, Azimio has over 20 cases against state that are at various stages in the slow justice system.

Some of the cases include the AZIMIO LA UMOJA COALITION PARTY -VS- PRESIDENT OF KENYA AND OTHERS NO E153/2023 – High Court– Petition challenging the decision by the President to establish a Commission of Inquiry called The Commission of Inquiry into the Shakahola Tragedy.

There is the AZIMIO LA UMOJA ONE KENYA COALITION PARTY VS JAPHETH KOOME &2 OTHERS PETITION E402 OF 2023 – High Court– Petitioner seeking for the doctrine and principles of command responsibility to be declared applicable and applied to the members of the National Police Service in the process of the discharge of their duties.

We have the AZIMIO LA UMOJA ONE KENYA COALITION versus JUBILEE PARTY OF KENYA and ANOTHER NUMBER E505 OF 2023 – High Court– Petition challenging the decision of the Respondent in recognizing the Interested Party as a Parliamentary Party while it’s still part of the Petitioner’s coalition.

There is also the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND ANOTHER VS OKIYA OMTATAH AND OTHERS, CIVIL APPEAL E577 OF 2023 – Court of Appeal – Appeals challenging the Housing Levy. The matter set for hearing of the Appeal. Date to be issued by the Court.

The other case is that of KENNETH NJAGI AND OTHERS VS KENYA KWANZA PARTY AND OTHERS, NAIROBI HIGH COURT PETITION NO. E202 OF 2023 – Petition challenging the Ruling by Hon. Moses Wetangula on the question of which is the Majority and Minority Party in Parliament.

Then there is GUYO ALI GURACHA AND OTHERS VS HON. ABDI GUYO AND OTHERS, NAIROBI HIGH COURT PETITION NO. E195 OF 2023 – Petition challenging the defection of Isiolo County Governor and Deputy Governor from Jubilee Party to United Democratic Alliance Party. Whether the Governor and his Deputy are deemed to have resigned and relinquished their positions as a result of the defection.

We have JEREMIAH KIONI V OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF POLITICAL PARTIES & JUBILEE PARTY OF KENYA & 14 OTHERS This is an Appeal from the majority decision of the PPDT of 10th July 2023 in PPDT Complaint E009 of 2023: Jeremiah Kioni v Office of the Registrar of Political Parties & Jubilee Party of Kenya & 14 Others, that upheld that decision of the Jubilee Party National Disciplinary Tribunal of 15th May 2023, ratified by the Party NEC on 19th May 2023, ousting the complainant from his position as Jubilee Party Secretary General and revoked his membership to Jubilee Party, just to mention a few.

Together, these cases provide a clear pattern of the slow pace of the hearing and conclusion of cases especially where the State is a subject and senior government officials are involved. We are staring at a clear case of justice delayed and justice denied.

On the death of General Ogolla, the Parliamentary Group shared deep condolences with his family and the families of those affected.

Azimio Parliamentary Group