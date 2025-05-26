Govt Officials Slam Gachagua Over Boycott Call On Mt Kenya Artists

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, has strongly criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks urging Mt Kenya residents to boycott local musicians who recently visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua, speaking on Sunday, accused the artists of betraying the Mt Kenya community by attending a meeting at Kindiki’s official residence in Karen last Friday. He urged the public to stop supporting them and even warned clubs and entertainment spots against playing their music or inviting them to perform.

“Those who went to Ruto to ask for forgiveness—if not, I’ll order no one to listen to their music, and no clubs will invite them to perform,” Gachagua said. He also claimed that one of the artists was spreading false information about him and his Democratic Congress Party (DCP).

But Itumbi came to the defense of the musicians, saying they had every right to meet government leaders and express support where it is due.

“Let us be clear: Kenyan musicians are not your personal choir, Gachagua. You do not own their voices, their choices, or their convictions,” Itumbi stated.

“Your statements are not just insulting. They are economically reckless, politically desperate, and spiritually dishonest.”

The Friday meeting, hosted by DP Kindiki, brought together several top artists from the Mt Kenya region. The discussions focused on the struggles they face in the music industry, including exploitation by powerful players, commonly referred to as “cartels.”

“The creative industry is a multibillion-shilling business,” Kindiki said. “Constant engagement with performing artists and other players is necessary to support them through better policies and the protection of intellectual property rights.”

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua also condemned Gachagua’s remarks, calling them “unfortunate and dangerous,” especially coming from a senior leader.

“Artists have the right to associate freely. They should not be punished for exercising that right,” Dr. Mutua said.

He warned that MCSK would not tolerate any attempts to economically sabotage its members.

“Any entertainment venue that complies with calls to discriminate against our artists will not be authorized to play music licensed by MCSK,” he said.

Mutua added that performances are a major source of income for artists, and political interference puts their livelihoods at risk.

“We urge all entertainment establishments to reject this unfortunate and harmful boycott call. It goes against the basic freedoms of association and expression,” he said.

Nominate Senator Karen Nyamu said Gachagua could not hold DP office because of such utterances.

“This character could not have lasted in the high office Ruto had elevated him to. These are not words of a leader. Huyu ni goon! Ata afathali Gaucho wetu. Kwenda huko nyuma na wazee wako wa takataka”