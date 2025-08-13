Govt Outlines Security Measures After Todonyang Massacre

The Government has detailed steps taken following the February 2025 Todonyang massacre in Turkana County, where armed attackers from Ethiopia are alleged to have killed more than 40 civilians.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, accompanied by Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, faced questions from MPs over border security. Lawmakers pressed for answers on how the State is protecting the country’s northern borders and ensuring justice for the victims.

The statement request had been brought by Turkana North MP Ekwom Nabuin, who sought updates on investigations, protection for fishermen on Lake Turkana, security measures along the border, and compensation for affected families.

“Are you telling this Committee the State is unable to secure its borders?” Nabuin asked, citing repeated attacks in the region. Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan described the killings as a threat to national sovereignty, saying: “This is not just about Turkana, it is about Kenya’s sovereignty. What assurance can you give that the perpetrators will face justice?”

Committee members also raised concerns over the lack of a formal diplomatic protest against Ethiopia. “Why was there no protestation through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Government of Ethiopia? What action was taken since February 2025?” Hassan asked.

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi warned that the House could not keep revisiting similar tragedies. “We cannot be coming here every few months to discuss killings in Turkana. What is the real obstacle to lasting security?” he said.

In response, CS Tuya confirmed that a protest note had been sent to the Ethiopian government and that Kenya’s Defence Attaché in Addis Ababa was engaging with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Defence. She outlined measures taken, including deploying Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to reinforce police units in Turkana East, conducting aerial surveillance, and strengthening border security posts.

“We are committed to increasing military presence and improving rapid response capacity,” Tuya said. “The security of Kenyans is our top priority, and the Government is taking all necessary measures to prevent recurrence.”

When asked if Ethiopian nationals had crossed into Kenyan territory, Tuya said there was no formal confirmation at the military-to-military level that Ethiopian government forces were occupying Kenyan land. However, she confirmed cross-border movements by armed groups, often linked to pastoralist conflicts, with investigations ongoing.

On diplomatic relations, Bomet Central MP Nelson Koech questioned whether the 2022 Defence Cooperation Agreement with Ethiopia had been reviewed following the massacre. Tuya said the agreement was under bilateral review to address security concerns, with recommendations to prioritise clauses on territorial integrity and civilian protection.

The CS revealed that land in Turkana East had been identified for a permanent military base, but the process was delayed due to communal ownership, which requires county government and National Land Commission involvement. She said discussions were underway to fast-track the allocation.

“Border security is not entirely dependent on land acquisition, but having a permanent base will significantly improve rapid response. In the meantime, we have deployed mobile detachments to strategic points along the border,” Tuya added.

The Committee pledged to keep security agencies accountable, with Chair Nelson Koech stating: “We will pursue a joint session with the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs to address the broader security and diplomatic aspects of the Turkana–Ethiopia issue.”