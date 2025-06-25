Govt Proposes New Health Oversight Authority

The Ministry of Health has introduced a new bill that seeks to establish an independent authority to regulate and monitor healthcare services in Kenya. The proposed Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill, 2025 aims to ensure all health facilities across the country operate under strict national standards while safeguarding patient rights.

Under the draft law, the new authority will be tasked with licensing and inspecting all health facilities, enforcing care standards, introducing a national rating system for hospitals, and holding health providers accountable through penalties. In serious cases of medical negligence, health institutions could face fines of up to Sh50 million.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni led a public participation forum in Murang’a on Tuesday as part of a countrywide consultation drive in all 47 counties. The forums aim to collect public views and shape a law that promises safer, people-centered healthcare for all Kenyans.

However, the bill has sparked public debate, with some Kenyans questioning the need for a new authority when various health professions already have their own regulatory and licensing bodies.

“Each medical cadre has its own board. Why do we need another oversight body on top of the existing ones?” asked one Kenyan on Facebook.

Others went further, claiming the bill duplicates existing laws and could undo progress made in quality healthcare.

“This is a draconian bill meant to kill the achievements already made. We don’t lack laws—we lack competent people to enforce them,” read another online comment.

Critics also argued the bill could create confusion and unnecessary conflict among different medical professions.

“This bill will only bring division among healthcare workers. We already have cadre-specific regulatory bodies. There’s no need to centralize,” said one comment.