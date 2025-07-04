Govt Proposes Tough Media Rules Over AI Use, Misleading Headlines And Live Broadcasts

The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation has reviewed a set of new regulations that could reshape Kenya’s media landscape, including penalties for misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and stricter control over live broadcasts.

During a session chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, lawmakers scrutinized the proposed Code of Conduct for Media Practice, 2025, which was presented by Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo.

The session was also attended by Telecommunications and Broadcasting Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke and Media Council of Kenya (MCK) CEO David Omwoyo.

The proposed Code seeks to align media regulation with global digital trends while tightening ethical standards. It introduces tough penalties for the misuse of AI in journalism and calls for clear guidelines to separate betting and gaming content from general news.

Media houses may also face sanctions for misleading headlines that do not match the content of the story. Another major proposal is the introduction of a mandatory seven-second delay in live broadcasts to prevent the airing of offensive or inappropriate content.

While the regulations are intended to raise accountability and protect the public, MPs raised concerns that some provisions may threaten press freedom.

Committee Vice Chairperson and Gichugu MP Robert Gichimu echoed these fears, saying some of the proposals could lead to individual journalists being punished for editorial decisions made at the management level.

Chair Chepkonga noted that any new laws should strike a balance between accountability and protecting journalistic freedoms.

“We don’t want a situation where junior journalists are punished while media owners walk free,” he said.

CS Kabogo defended the new Code, explaining that it is a revision of current regulations under the Media Council Act. “In May 2025, I enacted Legal Notice No. 88, which replaced the Second Schedule to the Media Council Act with this updated Code,” Kabogo said.

“This brings our standards in line with international benchmarks on ethical journalism, digital safety, and child protection.”

PS Isaboke told MPs that the proposed Code was developed through extensive public consultations led by the Media Council of Kenya.

“We collected views from the public and industry players, and many of their suggestions were incorporated,” he said.

MCK CEO Omwoyo added that the consultations included journalist unions, newsrooms, and other media organizations.