Govt To Absorb UHC Staff From September

The government has announced plans to formally absorb Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff beginning September this year.

In a statement on Monday, August 25, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the ministry had concluded a joint headcount exercise conducted by the State Department for Medical Services in partnership with the Council of Governors.

According to the CS, out of 7,629 UHC staff verified, 215 did not present themselves and have been removed from the payroll pending further investigations.

Duale explained that the remaining 7,414 staff will be divided into two groups: those in active service and those facing disciplinary cases.

“Staff in active service will be formally transitioned and absorbed with effect from September 2025,” Duale said.

However, staff members who are absent from duty or have disciplinary issues will not be absorbed until their cases are reviewed.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Council of Governors, the Public Service Commission, and other stakeholders, remains steadfast in ensuring fairness, accountability, and transparency in the absorption process while safeguarding the rights of eligible officers,” Duale added.