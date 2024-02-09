Gov’t to Construct 16,000 Classrooms for Grade Nine

The government will construct 16,000 classrooms across the country in readiness for the transition of learners to grade nine next year, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr;Kipsang spoke this in a speech read on his behalf by the Director Projects Coordination and Delivery for Projects, Elijah Mungai at Olympics Primary School in Kibra Subcounty in Nairobi yesterday.

The Vice President for Human Development at the World Bank, Mamta Murthi had visited the school. In attendance included Manager, Practice, Education at World Bank Group, Meskerem Mulatu, Senior Educational Specialist at the World Bank office in Nairobi, Ms Ruth Charo, Deputy County Commissioner, Odidi Otieno, and the Regional Director for Education in Nairobi, Margaret Lesuuda among other senior officials in education.

Dr. Kipsang said the government plans to construct 10 additional classrooms to cater for the learners who will transit to grade nine next year.

“We welcome the World Bank to support and partner with the government to build even more classrooms in this school,” Dr. Kipsang said.

Murthi praised Kenya for the strong education outcomes of the children schooling stimulates.

Murthi said Kenya the schooling system in Kenya was ably imparting in learners the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values that students ought to acquire.

She said Kenya was also doing well in the enrolment rate of children in schools, noting that education was a critical factor in determining the future of a country.

Otieno said the government worked through its structures to ensure 100 per cent transition of learners from Primary to secondary education.

The Headteacher of Olympics Primary School, Cyrus Okumu said that the school had developed a friendly learning environment and an excellent instructional for learners in the school.

He attributed the huge learner population of 5108 to a supportive teaching and non-teaching staff that made learning enjoyable.

“Children keep coming back to school because of the good learning experiences good pedagogy creates,” Okumu said.