Gov’t to Fast-Track Dual Citizenship for Kenyan Diaspora

The government will fast-track applications for dual citizenship for Kenyans who were forced to renounce their citizenship before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the new policy is designed to facilitate Kenyans’ use of constitutional provisions acknowledging dual nationality while strengthening connections between Kenyans abroad and their homeland.

“By fast-tracking dual citizenship applications, we are enabling Kenyans abroad to reclaim their identity and contribute to the economic development of our nation,” he said.

Regaining Kenyan citizenship is also expected to encourage Kenyans who migrated abroad and acquired other nationalities to invest more in their country of birth.

The PS was speaking at the COMESA grounds at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre when he flagged off this year’s International Migrants Day walk.

The event, organised by the National Coordination Mechanisms on Migration and the International Office on Migration, celebrates the benefits of migration and cross-border movement.

He said the government was keen on promoting the migration of Kenyans seeking job opportunities abroad while also attracting unique expertise and investments to the country.

“We are also keen on attracting high-net-worth visitors and investors to Kenya through the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system, which will simplify travel and enhance tourism and business opportunities.”

It is estimated that around three million Kenyans are in the Diaspora, with a significant percentage enjoying dual citizenship status. Many, however, abandoned Kenyan citizenship before the 2010 Constitution as a precondition for qualifying for other nationalities.

Section 16 of the Kenya Constitution, 2010 provides for dual nationality.

Kenyans wishing to reclaim citizenship must submit their applications online through e-Citizen and the Directorate of Immigration website.