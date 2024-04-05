Gov’t to Work with Kilifi Opposition Leaders for Development

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday welcomed the call from Opposition leaders in Kilifi County to revive the economy of the region.

This was after the leaders, including Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi called for increased investment in reviving the tourism and other strategic sectors of the economy of the county.

“Many of our people are jobless. Tourism is performing poorly. Houses and hotels are being auctioned here in Malindi. we request the National Government to prioritize reviving tourism in Malindi,” the MP said, adding that police need more vehicles to effectively address insecurity besides employment of more teachers to bridge the 240 gap.

Governor Mung’aro, among other things, said the Malindi Airport needs to be improved to allow for international flights.

Gachagua said revitalizing Malindi will benefit the local people and the entire country.

“We will look for investors to come to Malindi. We want to create a good environment for tourism to thrive. The Italian people loved Malindi. They could fly from Millan to Malindi. We will create a good atmosphere. We will do our part in addressing insecurity,” he said.

“The leadership must tone down politics so we create an environment for the international tourists to come and give us the foreign currency. We will work together. Tourism has no political affiliation. Their currency is good for our economy and we will continue working with you.”

He said consultations will be held with the Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen on upgrading facilities, including the runway of the Malindi Airport to meet internal standards.

Gachagua was speaking in Malindi, Kilifi County, during breaking the fast, and the Annual Fundraiser for the Malindi Education and Development Foundation (MEDA-F).

He asked the Muslim leaders to support the war on illicit alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

He faulted some leaders from the Coast, for reluctance and complacency saying despite such lack of will, the fight against this menace will continue.

“This is the government that will end drugs and substance abuse conclusively. The drug barons can run but they cannot hide. I ask you to join the Government in this war, ” he said.

Gachagua said he is ready to have an engagement with the Muslim leaders for consultation on specific ways of dealing with the drugs.

Gachagua thanked the leadership of MEDA-F for the initiative, which he said has been key in helping children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access education.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi thanked the Deputy President for leading the war against illicit brews, drugs and substance abuse.

As the war continues the Deputy President said the government is taking various steps to revive the economy of the Coast.

Other leaders present included Kilifi County Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa, Idris Dakota (Principal Secretary, Cabinet Affairs at the Office of the Deputy President), Owen Baya (Kilifi North MP and Deputy Majority Leader National Assembly), John Methu (Nyandarua County Senator), Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta MP), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira MP), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga Woman Representative), Kuria Kimani (Molo MP), Stanley Muthama MP Lamu West, Joseph Githuku (Senator Lamu County), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen MP), Hari Kombe (Magarini MP), Feisal Abdalla (Msambweni MP), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga MP), Charles Kanyi (Former Starehe MP), Cate Waruguru (Former Laikipia Woman Representative), former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado, MCAs, among others.