Grant Holmes Siblings: Getting to Know Colby Holmes

Grant Holmes is an American professional baseball pitcher born on March 22, 1996, in Conway, South Carolina.

He currently plays for the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Standing at 6’0″ and weighing 226 pounds, Holmes throws right-handed and bats left-handed.

Selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he spent a decade developing in the minor leagues before making his long-awaited MLB debut with the Braves in 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Grant has one brother, Colby Holmes, who also pursued a baseball career.

Colby played college baseball at the University of South Carolina, contributing to the Gamecocks’ program during their successful era that included a College World Series title.

He later signed with the Atlanta Braves organization and pitched in their minor league system for two seasons across five different teams in 2014.

Growing up in a baseball-loving family in Conway, the Holmes brothers shared a passion for the game, with family members often attending games and supporting their journeys.

Also Read: Ian Happ Siblings: Getting to Know Chris Happ

Career

Holmes attended Conway High School in South Carolina, where he excelled as a pitcher and was drafted 22nd overall by the Dodgers in 2014.

He began his professional career in the Dodgers’ farm system, advancing through the ranks while dealing with typical developmental challenges and injuries.

After several seasons with Los Angeles, he was traded to the Atlanta Braves, the team he grew up rooting for as a lifelong fan.

Holmes spent significant time in the minors, accumulating over 700 innings pitched across various levels before earning his call-up.

His MLB debut came on June 16, 2024, at Truist Park against the Tampa Bay Rays, a emotional moment on Father’s Day with his family in attendance.

In his first full seasons with the Braves, Holmes has split time between starting and relief roles, logging starts while showing flashes of his potential with a fastball that sits in the low-to-mid 90s and effective secondary pitches.

Through the early part of 2026, he has continued to refine his game, contributing to the Braves’ rotation with a respectable strikeout rate and improving command.

Accolades

During his minor league career, Holmes earned recognition such as mid-season All-Star selections and organizational honors within the Dodgers and Braves systems.

He was also named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star at various points and received Texas League Pitcher of the Week awards during his time in the minors.

In the majors, his breakthrough 2024 season included a solid rookie showing that drew attention for his poise and competitiveness.

While he has not yet accumulated major individual MLB awards like All-Star nods or league-leading titles, his rapid transition from long-time minor leaguer to contributing big-league pitcher stands as a notable achievement.