Greg Gutfeld Net Worth: Unveiling The Wealth Of The Fox News Icon

Greg Gutfeld, the American TV personality and accomplished writer, boasts a remarkable net worth of $18 million, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the media landscape. Renowned for his role as the host of “The Greg Gutfeld Show” on Fox News, Gutfeld’s journey to success encompasses a diverse career in television and literature.

Greg Gutfeld Net Worth $18 Million Date of Birth September 12, 1964 Place of Birth San Mateo, California Nationality American Profession Journalist, Editor, Actor

Early Life

Born on September 12, 1964, in San Mateo, California, as Gregory Gutfeld, he grew up in a Roman Catholic household with a strong academic background. Greg attended Junipero Serra High School and later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, earning a B.A. in English in 1987.

Greg Gutfeld Career

Greg Gutfeld’s professional journey began with an internship at the conservative magazine “The American Spectator.” He ventured into the realm of print media, contributing to publications such as “Prevention” and later serving as editor-in-chief of “Men’s Health” in 1999. Gutfeld’s editorial roles extended to magazines like “Stuff,” where he faced controversy and eventual dismissal after a daring stunt.

Also Read: Gene Simmons Net Worth

Transitioning to television, Greg joined Fox News in 2007 to host the comedic panel show “Red Eye w/Greg Gutfeld,” which garnered popularity with over 1,800 episodes. His ascent continued with the hosting of “The Five” in 2011, and in 2015, he embarked on another venture, “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” showcasing his wit and engaging commentary.

Greg Gutfeld Television Career

Greg Gutfeld’s impact on the television landscape became evident through impressive ratings. “Gutfeld!” consistently outperformed rival network shows, attracting an average of 1.8 million nightly viewers between February and May 2023. Notably, his show surpassed competitors such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In May 2020, “The Greg Gutfeld Show” achieved an average of 2.862 million total viewers across four episodes, outshining prominent hosts.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Gutfeld’s success with an unsolicited tweet, praising his accomplishments and highlighting his show’s triumph over other late-night programs.

Greg Gutfeld Net Worth and Salary

Gutfeld’s financial standing is reflected in his annual salary of $7 million at Fox News. Greg Gutfeld net worth is $18 million. Gutfeld’s multifaceted career in television and literature has contributed significantly to his financial success.

Greg Gutfeld Wife

In December 2014, Greg Gutfeld tied the knot with Elena Moussa, a former model he met while working in London. They currently reside in New York City. Despite his Roman Catholic upbringing, Gutfeld identifies as an “agnostic atheist” and has described his political evolution from a conservative stance in college to embracing libertarian views.

Throughout his career, Gutfeld has been no stranger to controversy. He issued apologies for comments about the Canadian military and faced backlash for downplaying the severity of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, his remarks regarding slaves and survivors of the Holocaust sparked criticism, showcasing the challenges that accompany a high-profile media career.