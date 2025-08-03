Group raids, vandalises church facility over claims of noise pollution in Tana River

A group of people raided a church in Madogo area, Bangale, Tana River and destroyed property over claims of noise pollution.

Police were on August 1 evening called to the Kenya Assemblies of God church in Sombo where the incident happened for action.

It was established that some locals invaded the church and destroyed part of the structure.

The group also vandalized the speakers and chairs before leaving.

Police said there had been rising tension between the church members and some locals over complaints of music from the facility.

The locals had complained to the local chief about the noise for days bit no action was taken, they said.

Police said they had reached out to the leadership of the church to discuss the matter and agree the way forward.

This came amid fears of more attacks by the locals who are opposed to the establishment.

Local leaders were also asked to mediate the way forward.

Police branded the attack religious intolerance even as they asked for understanding among the parties concerned.

A number of people have complained of noise pollution from churches in estates and villages.

This happens as the managers of the premises hide behind the claims of freedom of worship.

This comes amid calls for regulation on the operations of some churches.

On Tuesday July 29, the Cabinet approved recommendations from the Presidential Taskforce on Religious Organisations, a landmark move to safeguard the integrity of religious practice while curbing exploitation.

The proposed reforms, developed in response to the Shakahola tragedy, place religious leaders at the centre of accountability efforts, emphasising self-regulation over State control.

President Ruto chaired the meeting at State House in Nairobi.

Key proposals include enacting a legal framework to govern religious organisations, establishing a Religious Affairs Commission, and strengthening umbrella faith organisations for coordination.

The model blends institutional autonomy with supportive oversight and calls for leadership standards, reforms to religious broadcasting, and civic education to promote tolerance and prevent extremism.

A multi-agency collaboration involving security agencies, interfaith platforms, and educational institutions will support implementation.