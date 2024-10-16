Guard Found Dead After Suspected Murder in Meru

Police are investigating the murder of a night watchman at Kathanthatu Day Secondary School in Nkuene, South Imenti, Meru County.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, police said.

A second guard was injured in the attack. He is fighting for his life in a local hospital.

Police said he sustained multiple injuries indicating there was a struggle between him and the attackers.

Police said suspected thieves broke into four school offices, stealing an undisclosed amount of items.

Evidence of a violent struggle between the watchmen and the thieves was found at the scene, with bloodstains observed in the compound.

A hunt on the killers is ongoing, police said adding no arrest had been made.

And police in Gem Wagai sub-county, Siaya County are investigating the death of one Bartholomew Obita Odera, 78, whose body was discovered in a murram quarry in the Wagwer area of the Ulamba sub-location in North West Gem.

Villagers discovered the naked body on Monday evening before reporting it to police.

Police said the man is believed to have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the quarry.

The body was moved to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation, with a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.