Guard killed in robbery at liquor store in Kahawa West

A gang hacked to death a night guard in a robbery at a liquor store in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The body of Saringe ole Gee, 40, was found with deep visible wounds in the head hours after his murder in the Weitemere area, Kamae, police said.

A liquor store that he was guarding was broken into and robbed of alcoholic drinks. The assailants also dismantled the security cameras there and escaped with the footage that may have captured their crime, police said.

Police said the deceased’s right hand was tied to his feet with two sisal ropes and he had deep cuts in the head. There were blood stains on the walls and ceiling and floor of the house, police said.

His mobile phone and other valuables were found intact.

The police said the gang stole alcohol and other valuables worth more than Sh2 million in the Wednesday incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. Police said on Thursday no arrest had been made over the incident.

Elsewhere in Kibera, Nairobi County, a man was found murdered and his body dumped at a garbage collection site.

Police said the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the site.

He was later identified as Zablon Khakuli Opula, 30.

Police said the body had injuries in the head and right ribs.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said they are pursuing murder in the issue.

In Ahero, Kisumu County, a man succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he was attacked in his compound.

Police said the incident happened in the Lela area and left Jeremiah Ogolla with fatal injuries in the cheek.

He was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday, police said. A suspected assailant who is the brother to the deceased was arrested over the murder, police said on Thursday.