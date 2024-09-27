The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced guidelines for free entry to national parks and captive wildlife facilities on September 28, in celebration of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Day and Week.

This initiative is exclusively for Kenyan citizens as a gesture of appreciation for their ongoing support of wildlife conservation efforts in the country.

“To implement the offer, the following guidelines shall apply to ensure smooth facilitation of Kenya Citizens to enter and sample our country’s magnificent wildlife heritage in the national parks, reserves, Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safariwalk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary,” KWS said.

Guidelines for Free Entry