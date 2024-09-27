The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced guidelines for free entry to national parks and captive wildlife facilities on September 28, in celebration of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Day and Week.
This initiative is exclusively for Kenyan citizens as a gesture of appreciation for their ongoing support of wildlife conservation efforts in the country.
“To implement the offer, the following guidelines shall apply to ensure smooth facilitation of Kenya Citizens to enter and sample our country’s magnificent wildlife heritage in the national parks, reserves, Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safariwalk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary,” KWS said.
Guidelines for Free Entry
- The offer is valid for all national parks, reserves, and captive wildlife facilities managed by KWS.
- Entry to national parks and reserves will be permitted only by vehicle. For the Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk, and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary, access will be on foot.
- Visitors can enter from 6:00 AM and must exit by 6:30 PM.
- Only Kenyan citizens are eligible for the free entry. Individuals over 18 must present valid identification (ID card or passport) for verification at the entrance.
- Visitors must follow all rules and regulations of the parks and reserves. Pamphlets outlining these rules will be distributed to each vehicle. Key regulations include:
- Following KWS staff instructions at entry points.
- Maintaining orderliness.
- No single-use plastics in the parks.
- Adhering to prescribed speed limits.
- Remaining on designated roads.
- Staying inside vehicles except at marked locations.
- Not disturbing wildlife or making loud noises.
- Avoiding littering and approaching wild animals.
- KWS will deploy additional customer service personnel in parks expected to attract a high number of visitors.
- The free entry applies only to game drives and wildlife viewing. Fees will still apply for guided tours, camping, and other special activities.
- KWS wardens will keep records of the number of visitors and vehicles entering the parks for accountability.
- Security personnel will be deployed to manage crowds and ensure safety, with coordination from the national police service for traffic control.
- Citizens who have pre-paid for visits on September 28 will be processed as scheduled, with no rescheduling required.
- Vehicles with non-resident tourists will be charged the applicable entry fees, while Kenyan drivers will be exempt.
- Visitors can reach KWS through the toll-free number 0800 597 000 or via WhatsApp at +254 726 610 509 for any emergencies.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874