KWS Captures, Translocates 60 Hyenas from Juja After Deadly Conflict

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has successfully captured 60 hyenas in Juja as part of “Operation Ondoa Fisi,” which was launched in response to a series of deadly attacks in the area.

Officials said some hyenas were killed in the exercise that was meant to address the outcry over increased deadly attacks by the animals.

The operation, which began on September 8, 2024, followed the tragic deaths of two residents, including five-year-old Njoroge Gitau, who was killed by a pack of hyenas on September 4, 2024.

Senior Assistant Director for the Central Rift Conservation Area Joseph Dadacha, said the operation has mobilized officers from Nairobi, Laikipia, and Nakuru.

He said their efforts are aimed at relocating the hyenas that have been terrorizing local communities.

The urgency of the situation escalated after a 52-year-old woman was also mauled to death while returning from the market.

The incidents sparked outrage among residents, who threatened to take action if KWS did not intervene swiftly.

KWS has also increased patrols in high-risk areas, including Nyacaba, Athi, Juja Farm, Gwa Kigwe, and Muthara Village, to prevent further attacks.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had vowed that security personnel would be dispatched to the area to address the growing threat posed by the animals.

He attributed the increase in hyena attacks to abandoned quarries, which provide shelter for the animals before they strike.

“According to the KWS Director-General, the abandoned quarry sites are contributing to the hyena problem. We are deeply concerned by these deaths and will send a team to capture and relocate the hyenas. Additionally, the quarries themselves pose security risks and serve as mosquito breeding grounds,” he said.

His remarks followed a plea from Juja MP George Koimburi, who urged the government to act after a 52-year-old woman was also killed by hyenas.

The MP lamented that in the past five months, the wild animals have claimed several lives, including children.

Early this year, a 10-year-old Dennis Teya was mauled to death by hyenas in the neighbouring Gwa Kigwi village.

Locals said they are worried about the safety of their children once schools reopen in two weeks.

They said failure by quarry miners to refill excavated areas and clear bushes has attracted wild animals that stray from nearby national parks.

They said quarries provide safe breeding and hiding abodes for the hyenas.

Most affected areas in Juja South are Nyacaba, Witeithie, Maraba and Kabati in Juja, Kiambu County.

Early this year, KWS said that it had so far trans-located 12 hyenas from Juja, in efforts to mitigate the human-animal conflict in the area.