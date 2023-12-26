Gunmen Ambush, Kill Pakistani Preacher in Isiolo

A Pakistani Islamic preacher was shot and killed as he and a group of eight preachers were headed for a ritual session in Garbatula, Isiolo County.

A second Pakistani preacher is nursing gunshot wounds in hospital after the shooting incident on Christmas Day, police said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Asghar, 48.

Police said the victims were in a group heading to annual Islamic congregation in Garbatulla for Ijitmai when gunmen believed to be bandits attacked their vehicle in Kachuru, Isiolo County.

They were not under armed escort. The gunmen were escaping a police operation in the area when they stumbled on the car with the foreigners.

Police said there were eight Pakistanis and two Kenyans in the car when they were attacked.

The attackers escaped the scene later as those on board scampered for safety.

There was nothing that was stolen from the victims, police said.

The body of the preacher was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and burial, officials said.

The injured man was attended and discharged from Garbatula General Hospital. A team of multi agencies that rushed to the scene said no arrests were made.

The area is among that is under partial curfew due to persistent banditry attacks.

The government has vowed to address the menace.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki however said last week in one year, the government has mounted and upscaled a vicious war on bandits, livestock rustlers and other armed criminals in the North Rift Valley Region and parts of Eastern Region, resulting in a 70 percent reduction in cases of livestock theft.