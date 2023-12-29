Gunmen Attack Quick Response Unit Camp in Mandera

Gunmen suspected al-Shabaab militants raided the Quick Response Unit (QRU) Alungu camp in Lafey sub-county, Mandera County on Friday morning prompting a shootout.

The more than 20 attackers used high explosive bombs, rocket-propelled grenades and rifles (PKM and AK47).

Police said the gang raided the camp from the northwest, launching an attack within 100 metres of the camp.

Swift and vigilant officers responded promptly and engaged the attackers in a fierce 15-minute confrontation and successfully repelled them, police said.

Police said there were no injuries to officers and everyone was accounted for.

The incident follows a recent attack in Dasheq centre, Tarbaj constituency, Wajir County, where suspected al-Shabaab gunmen destroyed a key Safaricom communications mast, cutting off communications in the area as there are no alternative signal networks.

The act has severed communication links in the area, leaving it isolated as there is no other signal network in the Dasheq area.

There are fears there are more planned attacks in the area after a long lull.

Police said they were pursuing leads on the gang’s activities to thwart the said plans.

The attack comes amid ongoing operation against the terror group in the area by multi agency teams.

There are fears of more such attacks after dozens of the militants crossed from Somalia to Kenya in Garissa border.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies attacking them.

More personnel have since been sent to the area and operations by the Border Patrol Unit heightened to tame the surge.