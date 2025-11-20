Gunmen fatally shoot two people in robbery at shop in Narok 

Gunmen shot and killed two people in a robbery at a shop in the Lolgorian area, Kilgoris, Narok County.

The gang of unknown people invaded the shop at Loliondo centre and shot one Mohamed Musa, 34 and Simeon Naiswago, 40.

The incident happened on Wednesday November 19, at night. The gang had invaded Musa’s shop and demanded cash and other valuables. This prompted a brief confrontation. Naiswago had also come to the shop for household goods.

It was then that the gang opened fire and hit Musa in the left side of his armpit at close range. They also shot the second victim in the stomach.

Police said the gang grabbed unknown amount of money from the shop and escaped on foot. The two were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary where an autopsy was planned. A mob gathered at the scene as police visited there. Police revisited the scene on Friday as part of the probe into the murder.

The area has been experiencing a rise in different crimes amid efforts to address the trend. Police said they had sent special squads to pursue the gang behind the incidents.

According to the detectives on the ground, they are pursuing good leads on the operations of the gang behind the incidents and in particular the latest one.

Meanwhile, police in Sabasaba, Muranga County are investigating an incident where a 35 -year-old woman was found dead after suspected murder.

The incident happened in Kahaini village on Wednesday. The body of Loise Muthoni was found in a farm long after her murder.

The motive of the murder was not immediately known. The police moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they arrested the woman’s husband for grilling over the murder.