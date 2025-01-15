Gunmen Shoot and Injure Two Herders in Raid, Steal Livestock in Samburu

Multi-agency teams were Wednesday pursuing gunmen who shot and injured two herders in a village in Baragoi, Samburu County.

The incident happened on Monday evening in Simale Sub Location when gunmen raided in Mparasian area and made away with an unknown number of livestock.

During the drama, two herders were injured and later rushed to Tuum Dispensary.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid operations to address the menace.

Police said they had joined in the hunt for the gunmen.

In Turkana’s Katilu area, police recovered an AK47 rifle and 100 stolen goats in an operation.

The goats were stolen from Pokot Central area on January 8.

Police said they trailed the animals to Namakat village, Kalemongrok sub-location and found the goats there.

The owner of the AK47 rifle which had a magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition escaped the scene in the Tuesday drama.

The animals were later handed over to the owner at the General Service Unit Kainuk camp in a brief ceremony.

Police say they have enhanced operations in the region to tame cattle rustling incidents.

This has seen the government acquire more equipment to enhance its operations.

As part of efforts to address the menace, some 400 new members of the National Police Reservists (NPR) graduated at an event in Laisamis, Marsabit County.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat presided over the group from the local communities who graduated after undergoing a month-long training session.

The training focused on general police duties, weapon handling, safety, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. NPRs assist NPS in accordance with Chapter 54 of the Service Standing Orders.

Lagat said the group will boost an ongoing operation under Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift targeting bandits.

Lagat said multi-agency teams will continue with their operations to address the cattle rustling menace and other crimes in Marsabit, Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Laikipia and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.

To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists.

In 2023, a total of 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot.

At least 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and in Isiolo, were re-armed to supplement the ongoing security operations in the area.

The larger Kerio Valley region is experiencing a lull from gun attacks linked to cattle rustling due to measures put in place to address the menace.