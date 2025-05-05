Suspects in murder of MP Were detained for 30 days pending probe

A Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Chief Magistrate court allowed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain four suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were for 30 days pending probe.

The suspects William Imoli Shighali, Juma Ali Haikal, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, and David Mihigo Kagame will remain in custody for 30 calender days pending investigations.

The four were arrested in different parts of Nairobi.

They will be held in separate police stations including Ruaraka, Muthaiga, Capitol Hill, and Kilimani.

The court heard that the Shighali, Wambugu and Kagame were arrested in the Roysambu area of Kasarani, while Haikal was apprehended at his residence in Pangani.

Police allege they were part of a criminal enterprise that carefully tracked the legislator before orchestrating his execution on April 30, at the City Mortuary roundabout.

In the miscellaneous application, the DCI sought to detain the four at separate police stations Ruaraka, Muthaiga, Capitol Hill, and Kilimani.

According to the prosecution, mobile phones recovered from the suspects are to be subjected to forensic analysis.

Thousands of minutes of CCTV footage are also under review in an effort to piece together the final moments of the late MP.

“The deceased was trailed from Parliament to the scene of his murder by a motor vehicle and a motorbike. CCTV footage shows individuals resembling the respondents closely following the MP’s car,” said Inspector Oliver Nabonwe.

During the arrests, police recovered several mobile phones, two vehicles, and in the homes of Shighali and Haikal, live ammunition, a spent cartridge, and teargas canisters.

Police say the phones are key to unlocking the suspects’ movements and communications around the time of the murder.

Shighali is alleged to have led investigators to his house where $4,800 was recovered.

“We have established, through triangulation and witness accounts, that the respondents were in constant communication before, during, and after the incident. The mobile phones they were using must be subjected to forensic analysis,” said prosecutor Allen Mulama.

Nabonwe told the court that surveillance had been conducted on the MP days before the shooting, and the attackers were well-acquainted with his routine.

Police believe the murder was not random but a well-planned and executed operation.

“This is a highly organized and well-financed criminal enterprise. It has the tactical ability and the grit to carry out high-level assassinations,” said the prosecution.

“We require time to pursue several lines of inquiry including reviewing hours of CCTV footage and collecting statements from key witnesses.”

The prosecution also told the court that on of them claimed to be an Administration Police officer, a claim under investigation, while some of the suspects gave inconsistent accounts of their whereabouts on the day of the murder.

The DCI also yet to visit the deceased MP’s home and office, and to trace witnesses in Kasipul, Homa Bay County, where Were served as MP.

They say this will help reconstruct his final hours and uncover possible motives.

“We are requesting 30 working days to finalize the investigations and prepare to charge the suspects with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code,” stated Inspector Nabonwe.

The matter will be mentioned on June 5.