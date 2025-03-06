Gusii ODM officials pressure Odinga to back Matiangi for presidency

ODM Raila Odinga Thursday downplayed the bid by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to go for presidency.

He said at the moment he was not aaware Matiangi was interested in the country’s top political seat.

He said it would be fool hardy for him to rely on the Mount Kenya vote to catapult him to presidency.

“You cannot run for presidency on the basis of the Kisii vote, the Luo vote or even the Mount Kenya vote. You would be elected by Kenyans across the board,” the former Prime Minister said.

Odinga had landed in Kisii to hear views from the local leaders as he seeks opinion about his political future.

He however ran into a free minded mob at the venue who told him that it was time he also supported Matiangi because he too supported him as he challenged Ruto.

The meeting in Kisii was one of the dozens planned as he engages leaders across certain ODM constituent vote about his political future after the loss for AU chair seat bid in Ethiopia nearly a month ago

Former Councilor David Ontegi a party stalwart, disclosed that some delegates also told Odinga to continue maintaining close ties with president William Ruto in the mean time.

“We spoke on so many things but one things most of us agreed is that he should stay in the government,” stated Ontegi.

Ontegi doubles as Nyaribari Chache ODM chair.

Vicky Onderi, who has vied for the woman rep seat said Odinga had agreed that with their sentiments that life was difficult and that majority Kenyans were scratching to survive.

“We however agreed that Ruto was the one in leadership and our region must be angle to get development goodies from him. We cannot abandon the government at the moment,” she told journalists.

Odinga, while making his speech said he would not leave the president of William Ruto give saying doing so would bring down the administration. .

Inside the visibly charged one hour long meeting at the hall , delegate after another told Odinga to back Matiang’i.

Kisii Assembly Deputy Speaker Jacob Bagaka and ODM youth league leader Denis Mosoti told Odinga to rally his support for Matiangi.

“It was imperative for some of us that we engage him and know if he would support Matiangi. The mood of many delegates was that it was our time to be supported because we have supported him for far too long,” Bagaka, also Deputy Speaker said shortly after the meeting.

Odinga later brushed off the calls saying only time would tell if he will support him.

“That is something we can deal with as time comes,” the Orange party leader stated .

Throughout the engagement, Bagaka said Odinga came appeared decided that he would not be endorsing anybody for presidency except himself in 2027.

“No amount of coercion appeared to make him change his mind. He will surely run again, that were the verbal cues from him throughout the engagement,” Bagaka said.

Odinga told Matiang’i to be cautious with his bid.

Local or regional support alone was not sufficient to give him the requisite impetus to be a president in the country, weighed in Odinga. .

“One or two communities are not enough to buttress an ambition such size,” stated Odinga.

Early, Odinga said Matiangi was yet to brief him that he wants to be president.

“Mr Matiangi has told nobody that he is vying, he has not even announced it , i don’t even know where you’re getting this thing from that he is vying,” scoffed Odinga.

Odinga left for Narok after meeting the Kisii and Nyamira party officials.