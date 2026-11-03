Gusii UDA leaders close ranks, turn tables on Gachagua over Matiang’i attacks

United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-affiliated leaders from Kisii have closed ranks in a rare show of solidarity, hitting back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his attacks on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi challenged Gachagua to compare his record in government with that of Matiang’i, accusing him of engaging in divisive politics and issuing unwarranted personal attacks against the former CS.

The two legislators warned that the Gusii community would not sit back and watch one of its prominent sons being disparaged, insisting that political competition should not degenerate into insults and regional antagonism.

They also questioned Gachagua’s moral authority to lecture Matiang’i on public service performance, citing his record in the Education, ICT and Interior ministries.

Osoro was particularly scathing in his response, challenging the former Deputy President to account for his own achievements in government before questioning the credentials of a man who served in three key ministerial dockets.

“The difference is clear as day and night,” Osoro declared.

He maintained that while political competition was legitimate, it should be conducted with decorum and respect for opponents.

“The Gusii nation, whether in government or in the opposition, has a clear message for Gachagua: Stop the unwarranted attacks on Matiang’i,” he said.

“Political competition is welcome, but insults against our son will not go unchallenged.”

Osoro further turned Gachagua’s political troubles into ammunition against him, taking a swipe at his impeachment as Deputy President.

“His only known record is being impeached from both government and now opposition. Respect the Gusii community, Mr Experienced ‘Impeachee’,” he said.

The intervention signals a potentially significant shift in the political contest surrounding Matiang’i, with leaders from the region increasingly willing to publicly defend the former CS against criticism from opposition figures.

Nyakundi, meanwhile, accused Gachagua of building his political influence through intimidation, divisiveness and vindictiveness.

In an emotionally charged message directed at Matiang’i, the MP said the former CS should now recognise what he described as a pattern of conduct that he and other leaders had previously cautioned him about.

“Daktari Matiang’i, now you can see what we have been telling you. We have repeatedly raised concerns about this man, a leader perceived by many as intimidating, divisive, vindictive and driven by jealousy,” Nyakundi said.

He argued that a leader seeking national support could not afford to intimidate opponents, belittle dissenting voices or disregard the interests of other communities.

“A leader cannot build national unity by intimidating others, belittling those who disagree with him or treating other communities as though their interests do not matter,” he said.

Nyakundi also accused Gachagua of advancing politics that appeared to prioritise the interests of one community over those of the broader nation, arguing that national leadership required inclusivity and the ability to unite Kenyans across ethnic and regional boundaries.

However, the UDA national treasurer also cautioned the Gusii community against allowing its support for Matiang’i to cloud its broader political judgement.

While reaffirming his support for the former CS, Nyakundi said the region’s interests must take precedence over individual political loyalties.

“As Abagusii, let us be careful not to mislead our own community. We love our people, and we undoubtedly love and support our son. But our love for our community must go beyond personalities and political loyalty,” he said.

“Our responsibility is not merely to defend individuals, but to secure a better future for our people.”

He called for a sober reassessment of the community’s political choices, saying the Gusii region deserved leaders capable of negotiating inclusive political alliances, commanding respect across communities and securing equal opportunities for their constituents.

“The Gusii community deserves respect, equal opportunities and leadership that can unite rather than divide,” he said.

Nyakundi also appeared to caution Matiang’i against political opportunists surrounding him, invoking a Kisii expression to suggest that some individuals could be political chameleons whose loyalty should not be taken for granted.

“Daktari Matiang’i, have you seen that you have been dealing with chameleons?” he posed, urging the former CS not to allow political manoeuvres to distract him.

The remarks add another layer to the unfolding political contest over Matiang’i’s political future, raising questions about the alliances being cultivated around him and the interests of those seeking to associate with his growing political profile.

The solidarity between Osoro and Nyakundi is particularly notable given their UDA affiliation and comes amid heightened political manoeuvring over Matiang’i’s place in the emerging opposition formations.

Their intervention also illustrates the delicate balancing act facing Gusii leaders as they seek to defend a prominent regional political figure while navigating competing national political interests.