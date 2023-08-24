Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce After Eight Years Of Legal Proceedings

Hollywood actress Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez have officially concluded their divorce proceedings, marking the end of a nearly eight-year journey since the initial petitions were filed.

The former couple, who announced their decision to split in October 2015, have reached an agreement on various aspects of their separation.

In a document obtained by Kahawa Tungu on Tuesday, it was revealed that Berry and Martinez have decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

This arrangement reflects their commitment to co-parenting and ensuring the best interests of their child.

As part of the divorce settlement, Berry has agreed to provide $8,000 per month in child support to Martinez.

Also Read: Sam Asghari Confirms Split from Britney Spears After 14 Months of Marriage

The financial aspect of their separation underscores their dedication to the well-being of their son while addressing the practicalities of co-parenting.

In their joint statement shared back in 2015, Berry and Martinez expressed their mutual decision to end their marriage while emphasizing their commitment to moving forward with love, respect, and a shared focus on their son.

They appealed for privacy during the challenging period of their separation.

The former couple’s journey began when they met on the set of the film “Dark Tide” in 2012. Their connection deepened, leading them to tie the knot in a private ceremony in France in July 2013.

Their union resulted in the birth of their son, Maceo, and despite their subsequent separation, Berry and Martinez have demonstrated their determination to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their child.

Prior to her marriage with Martinez, Halle Berry had experienced a series of high-profile relationships and marriages. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet.

Berry also shares a daughter, 15-year-old Nahla, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

For Olivier Martinez, this marriage marked his first experience with wedded life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...