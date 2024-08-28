Halsey Explores “What Could Have Been” With New Album

Halsey, the singer and actor known for their unique style, is reflecting on how their career might have been different if their musical debut had happened in another decade.

In a trailer for their upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, questions their current reality and imagines an alternate path in the music industry.

The trailer, shared on Halsey’s social media on Tuesday, begins with them in a recording studio and then takes viewers on a journey through various decades.

Halsey adopts styles reminiscent of iconic artists like Britney Spears, Annie Lennox, Kate Bush, and Stevie Nicks, showcasing the different versions of themselves they imagine they could have been in the 2000s, 1990s, 1980s, and 1970s.

“I really thought this album might be the last one I ever made,” Halsey says in the trailer. “When you get sick like that, you start thinking about all the ways it could’ve been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down?” They ponder, “Am I still Halsey every time?”

Halsey revealed in June that they were diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder two years ago, and expressed gratitude for being alive.

Reflecting on their health journey, Halsey shared in a video, “At 30 I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

Halsey’s new album, The Great Impersonator, is set to release later this year, promising to offer fans a deeply personal and introspective experience.