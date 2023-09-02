Tennessee Woman Achieves World Record for Longest Female Mullet

Tami Manis, a 58-year-old woman from Knoxville, Tennessee, has officially clinched the title of the world’s longest competitive mullet for a female.

Her distinctive hairstyle, a flowing mullet measuring an astonishing 5 feet 8 inches (172.72 cm), has earned her a coveted spot in the 2024 Guinness World Records book.

Ms. Manis, a dedicated public health nurse, has proudly sported her iconic mullet since the 1980s and has not cut her hair in a remarkable 33 years.

Her mullet journey was ignited by a music video from the American rock band ‘Til Tuesday, particularly the song “Voices Carry.”

Recalling her initial inspiration, Ms. Manis shared, “The girl had a rattail, and I really wanted one of those.”

Consequently, she embraced the mullet style and cut her hair in November 1989, only to swiftly regret it. In February of the following year, she began the process of growing it back, a journey she has continued ever since.

The mullet, often characterized as “business in the front and a party in the back,” is recognized for its short cut at the front, top, and sides, with the length extended at the back.

This distinctive hairstyle was immensely popular in the 1980s and early 1990s, with notable figures like Billy Ray Cyrus, Mario Lopez, and Patrick Swayze contributing to its fame.

One of the intriguing aspects of Ms. Manis’s mullet is that it tends to catch people by surprise.

Many individuals do not realize the remarkable length of her hair until she turns around, making her mullet an attention-grabbing feature.

When asked about her secret to growing her mullet to such extraordinary lengths, Ms. Manis attributed it to good genes and the use of a conditioner infused with Argan oil.

However, managing hair of this length can be challenging. To address this, Ms. Manis often braids her mullet to keep it under control.

Before achieving her World Record title, Ms. Manis showcased her unique mullet at the 2022 US Mullet Championships, where she achieved an impressive second-place finish. Her remarkable achievement underscores the enduring appeal and creativity of the mullet hairstyle.

