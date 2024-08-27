Hannah Simone Siblings: Get to Know Zack

Hannah Simone is a British-Canadian actress and television host.

She is best known for her role as Cece Parekh on the hit sitcom New Girl.

Raised in a multicultural family, she lived in various countries, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, and India, before settling in Canada for her education.

Simone holds a BA in International Relations from the University of British Columbia and a degree in Radio and Television Arts from Ryerson University.

She has also worked as a VJ and hosted several shows, including WCG Ultimate Gamer and Space for Living.

Siblings

Simone has one sibling, a brother named Zack.

She was born in London to an Indian father and a British mother of mixed German, Italian, and Greek descent.

The family moved frequently during her childhood, living in several countries, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Career

Simone began her career in television hosting, gaining early recognition as the host of HGTV Canada’s Space for Living from 2007 to 2008.

In this role, she showcased her passion for interior design by presenting home renovation projects and providing design tips.

Following this, she worked as a VJ for MuchMusic, a Canadian music television station, from 2008 to 2009.

During her time there, she interviewed various artists and presented music videos, further establishing her presence in the entertainment industry.

Simone’s breakout role came in 2011 when she was cast as Cece Parekh in the Fox sitcom New Girl, a character who is a model and best friend to the show’s protagonist, Jess.

Her portrayal of Cece earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, contributing significantly to the show’s success over its seven-season run, which concluded in 2018.

In addition to New Girl, she has appeared in several films, including Killing Them Softly and The First Time, as well as guest-starring in television shows like Mixology and The Great Indoors.

Beyond acting, Simone has ventured into production and writing.

She served as a producer for the comedy film Miss India America, released in 2015, which explores the world of Indian-American pageants.

Currently, she is working on developing a new series for ABC, showcasing her skills as a writer and producer while continuing to expand her creative repertoire.

Awards and accolades

Simone has received notable recognition for her work in television.

She won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Performance – Female in 2012 for her role as Cece Parekh on New Girl.

Additionally, she was nominated for the National Film and Television Award for Best Actress in a TV Series in 2018, also for her performance in New Girl.

Personal life

Simone is married to Jesse Giddings, a photographer and former television personality.

The couple tied the knot in July 2016 after dating for about two years. They welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2017.

While they maintain a low profile regarding their family life, they occasionally share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

The name of their son has not been publicly disclosed, reflecting their preference for privacy concerning their personal lives.