Molly Shannon Siblings: Getting to Know Mary

Molly Shannon is an acclaimed American actress and comedian, best known for her role on Saturday Night Live.

She created memorable characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher and received an Emmy nomination for her performances.

Shannon has appeared in numerous films, including Superstar, Talladega Nights, and Other People, for which she won a Film Independent Spirit Award.

She is also a published author, with her memoir Hello, Molly! released in 2022.

Shannon continues to thrive in both film and television, recently starring in The Other Two and I Love That for You.

Siblings

Shannon has one older sister named Mary.

They were both in the car when their mother, younger sister Katie, and cousin Fran were killed in a tragic accident caused by their father, who was driving under the influence.

Shannon and her sister Mary, who was 6 years old at the time, survived the crash but suffered physical injuries.

Shannon had a concussion while her sister broke her arm.

In her memoir Hello, Molly!, Shannon reflects on the aftermath of the accident and the challenges of being raised by their widowed father as a single parent.

Despite the trauma, Shannon and her sister Mary were able to move forward and support each other through the difficult times.

Career

Shannon’s major break came in 1995 when she was hired as a featured player on Saturday Night Live, replacing Janeane Garofalo.

She quickly became one of the longest-running female cast members on the show, known for her memorable characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher.

Also Read: Joe Mantegna Siblings: All About Mary and Michael Mantegna

During her time on SNL, Shannon also starred in several films, including Never Been Kissed, How The Grinch Stole Christmas and Serendipity.

She left SNL in 2001 to pursue a film career.

Shannon has since appeared in numerous films, such as Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Evan Almighty and the indie dark comedy Year of the Dog, for which she received critical acclaim.

She has also had roles in animated films like Hotel Transylvania and its sequel, as well as indie hits like Other People and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

On television, Shannon has starred in shows like Kath & Kim and had recurring roles on Will & Grace, Glee and The Other Two.

She has received Emmy nominations for her guest appearances on Will & Grace and Enlightened.

Shannon’s critically acclaimed memoir, Hello, Molly!, was released in 2022.

She continues to thrive in both film and television, showcasing her versatility as a comedic actress.

Awards and accolades

Shannon has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her acclaimed career.

She has received three Emmy Award nominations – in 2000 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Saturday Night Live, in 2013 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Glee, and in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Will & Grace.

Shannon won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for Other People in 2017. She received a Film Independent Spirit Award Nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for I Love That for You in 2023.

Shannon also received Critics’ Choice Television Award Nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Other Two in 2020 and for I Love That for You in 2022.

In 2023, Shannon was honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards by the US-Ireland Alliance for her contributions to film and television.