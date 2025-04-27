Cleaning a fish properly is important to prepare it for cooking and to make sure it tastes fresh. Whether you caught it yourself or bought it fresh, the process is simple with the right approach. Here is how to clean a fish.

Prepare Your Tools and Space

Before you begin, gather everything you need. You will need a sharp knife, a cutting board, clean water, and a trash bag or bucket for the waste. It’s best to work outside or in an area that is easy to clean.

Rinse the Fish

Start by rinsing the fish under cold, clean water. This removes any dirt, slime, or debris from the surface and makes it easier to handle.

Remove the Scales

Hold the fish firmly by the tail. Using the back of a knife or a fish scaler, scrape from the tail toward the head. Move against the direction of the scales. Do this on both sides until all the scales are removed. Rinse the fish again to wash off loose scales.

Cut Open the Belly

Place the fish on the cutting board. Insert the knife into the fish’s belly near the tail and slice up toward the head. Be careful not to cut too deeply to avoid puncturing the internal organs.

Remove the Guts

Pull out the guts with your hands or a spoon. Make sure to remove everything inside the cavity. Some fish have a dark kidney line along the backbone; scrape this out as well.

Rinse the Fish Inside and Out

After gutting, rinse the fish thoroughly inside and out with cold water. This helps remove any blood and leftover debris, making the fish clean and ready for cooking.

Optional: Remove the Head, Fins, and Tail

Depending on how you want to cook the fish, you can remove the head, fins, and tail. To remove the head, cut just behind the gills. You can also trim the fins with kitchen scissors.

Store or Cook Immediately

Once cleaned, either cook the fish immediately or store it properly. Keep it on ice or in the fridge if you plan to use it soon. For longer storage, freezing the fish is a good option.

