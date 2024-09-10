Harambee Stars Beat Namibia 2-1, Top Group J in AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

Harambee Stars climbed to the top of Group J in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. Kenya secured a crucial three points in their second match of the qualifiers, keeping their hopes of reaching the tournament, set to be hosted by Morocco, alive.

The match was held in South Africa as Namibia lacks a stadium that meets the standards set by CAF and FIFA for hosting international games.

Kenya’s head coach, Engin Firat, made several changes to the squad, giving Jonah Ayunga his debut and recalling John Avire and Amos Nondi. The game started with both teams pressing forward, and Prins Tjiueza tested Harambee Stars goalkeeper Bryne Omondi early on. Kenya responded with Ayunga and Avire pushing for chances, but Namibia’s defense held firm.

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute when John Avire’s direct free kick found the back of the net, putting Kenya ahead. In the 75th minute, Erick Ouma set up Duke Abuya, who doubled the lead with a clinical finish.

Namibia managed a late consolation goal through Deon Hotto, but Kenya held on for the 2-1 win.

The Harambee Stars will now prepare for their next game against Cameroon on October 11 in Yaoundé.

FT We take maximum points at Orlando Stadium 💪 🇳🇦 1-2 🇰🇪#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/lUFAVde21o — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) September 10, 2024

Here was the lineup of each team:

Namibia :Loydt Kazapua, Hanamub Hanamub, Vetunuavi Charles , Deon Hotto, Moses Shidolo, Muze Betuel , Prins Tijueza, Kennedy Amutenya, Peter Shalulile, Aprocious Megameno , Ivan Kamberipa

Subs:Mwatuovange Erasmus Ikeinge, Tjipenandjambi Carl Karuombe, Ngero Kanjuka Katua, Haidula Fares Ndilipunye Shapwa, Lawrence Doeseb, Kamajanda Ndisiro, Paulus Ileni Amutenya, Edward Maova

Kenya: Bryne Omondi, Amos Nondi, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Sylvester Owino, Anthony Akumu, Ronney Onyango, Richard Odada, John Avire, Duke Abuya, Jonah Ayunga

Subs: Levis Opiyo, Abud Omar, Austine Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Chrispine Erambo, Victor Omune, Matasi Patrick, Sharif Majabe , Eric Johana Omondi, Benson Omala, Alwyn Tera